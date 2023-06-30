Coudersport, Pa. — A man was charged with a felony after he violated his requirements under Megan’s Law, according to Coudersport Police.

Roy Robert Button, 42, of Coudersport, failed to appear for verification with PSP between May 25-June 3, Officer Ian Creech said. Button is a lifetime registrant from New York.

Creech received an investigation request from Pennsylvania State Police on June 16, according to the complaint. Button had last appeared in February of this year for verification, according to the PSP request.

Creech spoke with Button on June 19 near the 300 block of Vine Street. Button claimed he was on probation and did not receive anything about updating his verification with State Police, Creech said.

Checking with Potter County Probation, Creech discovered Button last verified his address on Feb. 10. During that visit, Button allegedly received a packet about his requirements with State Police.

Creech learned Button’s yearly verification date is will always be June 4, and there is a 10-day window before that date that Button is required to come in for verification, according to an affidavit. He also learned Button received a letter on May 15 about verification.

Button was charged with first-degree felony failure to verify address or be photographed. He was released from custody on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.

Button was convicted of deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual intercourse with a child, and sexual contact with a child in 2003, according to New York State Criminal Justice Services. The offender details list the victim as 11 years old.

Docket sheet

