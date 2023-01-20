Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing misdemeanors charges after allegedly calling Lycoming County Emergency Services claiming someone had shot at him.

Multiple units from the Williamsport Bureau of Police arrived near the 100 block of West Third Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Once in the area, police located the caller, who then claimed he was being followed.

Mikahil Gregory Jones, 31, of Williamsport said a bald man followed him from the Family Dollar Store on a bicycle, according to the affidavit. Jones allegedly told the dispatch operator that a man had fired three shots at him near Joe’s Pizza on West Third Street, Officer Andrews Steven said.

Jones told police he believed his roommate set him up over their house being dirty, Stevens said. Despite claims from Jones, investigators could not find any evidence of a shooting.

Jones called Lycoming County Emergency Services six more times that night, claiming he was being followed, or that someone was watching him. Jones was taken into custody at the Sheetz on Maynard Street after he placed a final call to 911 just before midnight, according to Stevens.

Jones was charged with first-degree misdemeanor false alarm to agency of public safety, false reports, and communications with 911. All are misdemeanors.

Jones waived his preliminary hearing on Jan. 17 with Judge Christian Frey and his case was transferred to the Court of Common Pleas, according to court documents.

Jones, who is scheduled to plead guilty to felony strangulation in a separate case this month, will appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Feb. 6 for a Formal Arraignment.

Jones posted $5,000 unsecured bail on Jan. 17 and was released from the Lycoming County Prison after his bail was changed from monetary.

