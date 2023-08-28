Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Police located a stolen car with a man and woman inside after a family member reported it stolen.

Frank Casale, 56, of Williamsport was sitting in the driver’s seat on July 29 in the 700 block of Ellinger Street when officers located the vehicle, Trooper Matthew Patrick said. Casale told authorities he took the car to pick a guitar up from a friend, Patrick added.

Casale had allegedly been staying at the family member’s home for two weeks. The caller told troopers Casale did not have permission to use the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Troopers returned the car to the accuser, Patrick wrote.

Casale was charged with second-degree misdemeanor unauthorized used of a motor vehicle. No bail was listed for him.

Casale is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Oct. 30 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

