Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of stealing firewood was caught after police were directed to his whereabouts by the owner.

Joshua Quadir Lewis, 22, and a second individual were allegedly spotted putting cords of firewood into a trash can near the 600 block of Campbell Street on Dec. 6 just after 7 p.m. The owner came outside and spotted Lewis as he attempted to run away with the trash can and firewood.

Lewis and his accomplice allegedly dumped the wood and garbage as they attempted to get away.

The accuser said he had noticed "a large amount of wood" had gone missing the day before. The wood, which he told police is for sale, is stacked on the rear of his property with a sign marked "no trespassing."

Officer Andrew Stevens was directed to a location near the 600 block of Spruce Street where the witness told police he has seen people have a bonfire in the yard and drink during the day.

When police approached Lewis, he told them his name was “Makel Ford." Stevens warned the man about giving a false name when he was unable to find anyone by that name and the birth date "Ford" gave.

Lewis allegedly doubled down, continuing to tell Stevens his name was “Makel Ford." He was arrested and charged with theft, false identification, loitering, and defiant trespassing.

Lewis told Stevens he gave him a fake name because he doesn’t like police. He also said he was homeless.

The witness was unable to identify the second man he alleged was stealing from the firewood pile.

Lewis was released on $10,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. He will appear at the Lycoming County Courthouse on January 9 for a formal arraignment.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.