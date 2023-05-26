Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A man sold crack and pills to undercover Pennsylvania State Troopers twice this month, according to an affidavit.

Ephan Gregory Sinclair allegedly approached an undercover agent on May 5 just before noon near the Econo Lodge in Loyalsock. The 63-year-old Williamsport resident took the officer into a room at the motel. He then exchanged four pills for $60 in marked cash, troopers said.

The four pills were marked with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other side, according to the report. The markings are consistent with Percocet, Trooper Zachary Martin said.

Sinclair gave troopers his cell phone number during the transaction. They called the number on May 17 and arranged a second deal with him, Martin claimed.

Troopers met Sinclair at the Red Roof Inn near the 200 block of US 15 in South Williamsport. Sinclair said he was out of pills, but had “rock” for sale, according to Martin.

Agents knew “rock” meant crack and agreed to purchase $100 worth from Sinclair. He was taken into custody as he left the undercover vehicle.

Sinclair is charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman is scheduled for May 29.

