South Williamsport, Pa. —A forensic audit of financial records at the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge in South Williamsport turned up an embezzlement scheme that totaled more than $180,000.

Tammy Lynn Harris, 55, of Nisbet, the Lodge’s Social Quarters Manager and Administrative Clerk from late Dec. 2016 to June of 2017, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and theft by failure to make required deposits of funds. All are second-degree felonies. She was also charged with a third-degree felony in criminal use of a communication facility.

According to an affidavit from South Williamsport officer Devin Thompson, the theft started when Harris was entrusted to manage employees of the lodge, account for both food and liquor sales, sales through various small games payroll, gaming payouts, and sales through various games of skill machines. Thompson said Harris was the only employee at the Lodge to possess a key for the games of skill machines.

Harris was allegedly seen by several witnesses accessing the machines and taking money from them.

“The forensic audit indicated Harris misappropriated the Lodge’s funds and concealed the embezzlement by manipulating financial entries on files she maintained through QuickBooks, crediting undeposited funds, cashing members checks, and making it appear as sales, writing checks from the Lodge to the Lodge, payroll overpayments, altering the price of pull-tab games, and theft of cash,” Thompson wrote.

Harris, who posted $50,000 unsecured bail, is scheduled to face Judge Gary Whiteman on Dec. 6 for a preliminary hearing. Authorities said the final total of Harris’ theft totaled $182,783.73.

