Williamsport, Pa. — The website of a local law firm reads “Attorneys you know, a firm you can trust” on the main page.

But now police say one of the lawyers at Casale, Bonner, Hillman, and Southard law firm has been charged with forging a relative's signature.

Two years ago, Patrick Cozza came to the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office, alleging James David Casale, 66, of Williamsport, had forged his signature on legal papers. After looking into the allegations, Casale was charged with felony forgery last month.

Casale is the brother of Cozza's wife, Maria Casale.

Charges were delayed in the case due to the declining health of Casale, who was ruled to be inactive for an indefinite period of time after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on a Certificate of Admission of Disability.

Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner said Casale declined to give a writing sample to investigators.

Cozza provided evidence of Casale forging his signature on a Renunciation form as part of his dead mother's estate. Cozza's mother passed away on March 13 of 2019, according to an affidavit.

Investigators said the renunciation form was dated and “signed” on April 19 of the same year by Casale, Cozza, and a notary.

Cozza provided a time slip from a job out of state that showed he was working on April 19 and could not have signed the renunciation form, investigators said. The Lycoming County District Attorney’s Officer obtained a copy of the renunciation form through the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas that showed all signatures.

Detective Arnold Duck, Jr. interviewed the notary and questioned her about the signatures. She allegedly told Duck she had never met Cozza and only signed her name on the document.

The notary allegedly told investigators she would typically ask the signee for a driver’s licenses when they sign a form that needs to be notarized. According to the affidavit, the notary said she then asks the signee if they are alright with them signing and notarizing the document. Duck said the notary replied “No” when asked if that procedure was followed with the document in question.

Duck requested a warrant for Casale’s arrest on June 9 after the investigation concluded.

Casale posted $10,000 unsecured bail after being charged with third-degree felony forgery during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Christian Frey. Casale will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle for a preliminary hearing on June 23.

