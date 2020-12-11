Williamsport, Pa. – This week, screenshots of social media posts supporting anti-masking and spreading scientifically inaccurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine by the ICU Director at UPMC Susquehanna went viral in the community.

The director of the ICU at UPMC Susquehanna, Alysse Williams, admitted to not wearing a mask while shopping at Lowe's in a Facebook post. In another post, Williams wrote "how many empty chairs do you all have at breakfast open because someone you loved died of COVID" followed by a laughing emoji and two facepalm emojis.

Williams also re-shared a controversial post made by Pa. State Representative David Rowe (R-Union), which showed the representative inside a restaurant with no mask, drinking a beer the with the caption "Happy Thanksgiving, Governor Wolf." Rowe's post was made the same day Gov. Wolf announced in-person alcohol sales would be required to stop at 5 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving, and resume the following day, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Rowe's post drew wide-spread criticism, including from the CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital Kendra Aucker. "My team at the Hospital is working diligently with more sick people than you can imagine," said Aucker. "This type of post by a leader in our region at Thanksgiving is demoralizing."

Unlike Aucker, Williams had a positive take on Rowe's post and shared it with the caption "THE best!" and a laughing emoji.

Another post by Williams claimed COVID-19 would be "over on Nov. 5th," while another called the pandemic "media driven and controlled by the radical people in powerful places."

Screenshots of earlier Facebook posts by Williams, including a post from 2016 containing an image reading, “I narcanned your Honor Student,” were also brought to public attention.

Our reporter spoke with a former ICU nurse at UPMC Susquehanna, who worked with Williams, about the etiquette of social media use for health professionals.

“Posting on social media about patients or posts is not something that takes place often [among hospital employees.] It is looked down upon and dealt with in a serious manner,” said the former ICU nurse.

Multiple individuals have filed formal complaints with UPMC regarding the ICU director’s posts and many commenters on the viral posts have called on the hospital to take action.

There is a precedent for hospital’s taking action regarding an employee’s social media posts.

Recently, Salem Health Hospital in Oregon confirmed that a nurse who posted a TikTok video bragging about defying COVID-19 restrictions is no longer employed by the hospital. In the video, the nurse "can be seen wearing scrubs and a stethoscope around her neck, pretending to scream with a caption that reads, 'When my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I am out, and let my kids have playdates.'"

At this point, UPMC has stated they are currently reviewing the posts and looking into the situation.

"Social media comments made by employees are carefully investigated, and the appropriate disciplinary action is taken in line with UPMC policies and procedures. We uphold a firm expectation of our employees to live our UPMC Values when inside and outside the organization, and to be role models in following COVID-19 precautions and guidelines," said Amber Depew Director of Corporate Communications at UPMC.

Williams was unable to be reached for comment at the time of publication.