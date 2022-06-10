Mill Hall, Pa. — This year, Walmart in Mill Hall is kicking off its Children's Miracle Network fundraising campaign with a golf tournament at the Clinton County Country Club. Proceeds from this and other Children's Miracle Network fundraisers will support the Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville.

The event will be held on June 15 at the Country Club, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The registration fee for a team of four is $320 and includes lunch, which will be provided by Haywood's. Tee Busters and mulligans will be available for purchase at registration.

In addition to the tournament, there will be a basket raffle and silent auction.

For those who would like to donate without actually taking to the course, sponsorships and in-kind donations are more than welcome. Registration reservations and sponsorships can be purchased online.

In-kind donations will be used for golfer welcome bags or offered as prizes for the basket raffle and auction. Items can be dropped off at the Mill Hall Walmart store. Each sponsor will be recognized during announcements at lunch.

The golf tournament marks the beginning of the month-long campaign in Walmart and Sam's Club locations. Donations can be made at store registers and other events between June 13 and July 10. Upcoming events include a car and bike show on Sunday, June 26 and a craft show on Sunday, July 9.

