NFL star and Williamsport native Gary Brown has passed away after his battle with cancer.

Brown starred in football and track while at Williamsport High School before playing his college ball at Penn State.

An eighth round draft pick of the Houston Oilers, Brown played nine seasons in the NFL for the Oilers, Chargers and Giants. He amassed 4,300 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Twice, he ran for 1,000 yards in a season: once with the Oilers in '93 and the Giants in '98.

Brown then went on to have a successful coaching career, which he started locally at Williamsport High School, then Lycoming College, and Susquehanna University. He then went on to be a running backs coach at the Division I level at both Rutgers and Wisconsin. He also spent several years coaching running backs in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys. In three different seasons, Brown coached the NFL's leading rusher.

Brown was 52 years old.



