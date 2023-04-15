The temperatures are rising and that means it's time to get the family in the car and watch movies under the stars. Two local drive-in movie theaters are ready to allow families and couples to do just that, as they announce their opening dates for the 2023 season.

Friday, April 21 marks the first day of seasonal operation for the Point Drive In in Northumberland. In a Facebook post, the owners said they will be open Fridays and Sundays through Memorial Day. After that, the drive-in will be open Fridays through Mondays for the rest of the summer.

Once again the Point will offer season passes which will be available for pick up starting April 21. Family passes will cost $275 for up to six people and $50 for each additional person. Couples passes will be $175. Moviegoers can order the passes in advance by messaging the business Facebook page.

A year ago, the owners of the 70-year-old drive-in theater thought 2022 would be their last season. The land that the drive-in sat on was going to be sold to a solar farm. However, that deal fell through and in January, the owners announced on Facebook that "The Point Drive In will be open for the 2023 season!"

The Point, one of the oldest drive-in movie theaters in northcentral Pennsylvania, originally opened as the Arrow Drive-In. By 1957, the business changed its name to "The Point." Current owner David Renn has owned the business for more than 34 years.

Follow the Point's Facebook page for updates on the 2023 season.

The Pike Drive In Theatre in Montgomery set the opening date for its 70th season as Friday, April 28. To celebrate its 70th season, the Pike has an early bird sale for season passes. One adult season pass costs $85. Family season passes are $210.

The Pike, located on Route 15, shows movies through October. For one weekend in September, the drive-in theater shows the Rocky Horror Picture Show. In late September through October, the Pike has haunted drive-in weekends with classic scary movies.

The drive-in theater originally opened in 1953, according to the website. It was built as a one-screen theater and expanded to three screens in the 1990s. Current owner Joe McDade has owned the Pike for more than eight years.

Movie schedules for the Pike are available on the Facebook page.

