Montoursville, Pa. — Amber Logan, 36, is often found at the front of the gym in the Eastern Lycoming YMCA, smiling, beating her drumsticks on a physioball, and leading a group exercise class called Drums Alive. She’s a leader and a role model to every single person in the class. She’s also an advocate, spokesperson, and was recently invited to stand with the governor during a historic bill signing in Harrisburg.

It wasn’t always so. In middle and high school, Logan struggled with self confidence and admittedly walked with her head low. Students were often unkind to her, she said.

Logan technically has a disability, in her words a diverse-ability; she suffered a traumatic brain injury at birth. Her parents noticed a delay in her speech development, and as she started to lag behind in other milestones, they reached out for intervention.

Through her school career, Logan participated in a variety of special education classes, often separating her from her classmates with typical abilities.

While that childhood experience was painful, she also knows it’s in the past. She works to enable a brighter, more inclusive future for students with diverse abilities. “I want to help kids feel better about themselves,” she said.

Disability/diverse-ability, inclusion, and advocacy in the Capitol

Disability, or diverse-ability, affects 20% of the population in some form. It touches the lives of every age, gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, socioeconomic status, political affiliation.

For this reason, among others, school students should learn about disability through a changed lens, a refocused lens, according to advocates with Disability Equality in Education Project (DEE), who helped to introduce Disability Inclusive Curriculum legislation in Harrisburg.

On Sept. 20, both the House and Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill that paves the way to bringing disabled people’s history, contributions, experience, and culture into the K-12 curriculum for all students.

“‘Special education’ carries with it a negative connotation,” said Diana Logan, Amber’s mother. Diana watched firsthand as her daughter was on the outside with peer groups. There were struggles with educators who weren’t experienced with, or understanding of, Amber’s diverse-ability.

An inclusive curriculum that helps show people with disabilities as people first—people who have contributed to society in meaningful ways—can go a long way towards fostering an inclusive mindset.

“DEE stands ready with its website of lessons and other resources which were vetted by disabled people that teachers are freely accessing,” said DEE Director Alan Holdsworth.

The legislation sets up a three-year pilot program in schools to test out the curriculum, followed by a statewide rollout once approved by the state and disabled people. It promises that the curriculum will be created by organizations that are at least 50% controlled by disabled people.

An advisory committee, assembled to develop the curriculum and oversee the pilot program as it develops in the school setting, will also include people with disabilities from various parts of the state.

‘No one is learning this in school’

Lisa Aquilla of Philadelphia is a volunteer and board member for Disability Equality in Education. “There are instrumental leaders in the disability rights movement,” she said. “No one is learning this in school.”

Aquilla approached State Rep. Joe Hohenstein (D-Phila), who himself is a member of the disability community, with an idea for a disability inclusive curriculum. His support, the across-the-aisle support of Rep. Jason Ortitay (R-Washington/Allegehny), and a massive collective effort from the disability community led to the signing of HB 1642 into law.

“I was only a pebble in the water and I made a ripple to start the process but it’s collectively that we have made a wave,” she said.

Part of that wave was Amber Logan, who spoke before lawmakers in Harrisburg about her school experience. The girl who once lacked confidence and lowered her head in the halls of her high school was a woman invited back to the Capitol to stand behind the governor as he signed the bill.

Logan said she wasn’t nervous to speak, and she was excited to be invited back for the bill signing. “There was a little boy there, too,” Logan said. “Jasper, a nine-year-old, and his mom. He will benefit from this law.” That’s what matters most to her—affecting change for the kids who struggle in school with confidence, who are sometimes invisible because of their diverse-ability.

Enrolling schools in the pilot program

“Pennsylvania will be the first state ever to recognize the importance of teaching their students at a young age that disabilities are a part of human diversity,” Aquilla said. “Finally, all students will hear the empowering stories about folks with disabilities who contributed to the thread of our nation. Finally, misconceptions about disabled people will be addressed and differences embraced because now we can learn about all our differences in classrooms K-12.”

To be eligible for the pilot program, the school must submit a proposal to the Department of Education by May 15, 2023, that identifies how the school entity or nonpublic school will meet the guidelines established by the Department of Education.

Schools selected to participate in the pilot program will be chosen by July 15, 2023 and notified via Pennlink.

"It puts me in awe to be a part of this and be in the company of some of the most fantastic humans in such a historic moment,” Aquilla added.

Inclusive school policies can lead to easier transitions

Logan graduated from Montoursville Area High School in 2005. She said she struggled at first to find her place in the world beyond high school, dealing with depression and a lack of confidence. Eventually, she got a job in the social services center at the American Rescue Workers.

“Getting out in the community more was very helpful,” said Logan. That work exposed her to more opportunities, and she began to come out of her shell.

In 2015, Logan became the first person with diverse abilities in the United States to become certified in a fitness program called Drums Alive. She leads inclusive group exercise classes at the River Valley Regional YMCA.

Amber’s transformation has been an inspiration to fitness class participants of all abilities, to other instructors, and to her family. Logan's mom is also a certified Drums Alive instructor, and one of Logan’s biggest advocates.

That transformation has also led her to the front of rooms to speak about her experience and to advocate for inclusion.

“To see her at the capitol shaking hands with legislators, introducing herself to the governor was amazing!” said Diana. “That’s why this bill is so important. That’s what happens when you get into the community and find your place in this world.”

