Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Democratic Committee and Lycoming County Women Democrats will host a petition signing events for candidates for state and local offices at the YWCA on Sunday, Feb. 19.

All registered Democrats are invited to attend, and the event will also feature voter registration for those who have not yet registered.

From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., guests are invited to sign petitions for candidates for local office all the way to the state Supreme Court, register to vote, or ask questions about running for office. The event will take place in the Park Room at the YWCA in Williamsport. Light refreshments will be provided.

“Yes, this is about getting our candidates on the ballot, but we also want people to come and register to vote regardless of party,” said McKenna Long, chair of the Lycoming County Democratic Committee.

Long, a Hughesville Borough Council member, said that anyone interested in running for office should come to ask questions.

Candidates for Williamsport City Council and County Commissioner require 100 signatures and a $100 filing fee. Candidates for School Board and other local offices such as Mayor, Borough Council, or Township Supervisor require 10 signatures with no filing fee. Petitions are due March 7 to Lycoming County Voter Services.

“The YWCA does so many great things for the community. We are grateful to them for opening their doors to us at an affordable cost like they would do for anyone,” said Long. “Judges impact our daily lives and there is no better place to have them come to speak about that than the YWCA.”

Attending will be Judge William Carlucci, cross-filing on both Democratic and Republican tickets seeking re-election to the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas.

Also in attendance will be: Debbie Kunselman for Supreme Court; Jill Beck, Timika Lane, Pat Dugan for Superior Court; and Bryan Neff for Commonwealth Court.

“The Women Democrats are excited to get out into the community more and engage not just women, but young people, men, and people of different backgrounds,” said Denitra Moffett, president of the Women Democrats, who has announced her candidacy for County Commissioner to replace outgoing commissioner Rick Mirabito.

Incumbent Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter is also seeking re-election to a second term. Slaughter is the first Democrat to be mayor since 1992.

