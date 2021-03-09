Washington, D.C. – A new controversy is raising hell along the Susquehanna River, as environmental groups say the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is not doing enough to protect Pennsylvania's state amphibian, the eastern hellbender salamander, from further habitat destruction and harm.

Several area environmental organizations including the Middle and Lower Susquehanna Riverkeepers coordinated to send a formal notice of intent to sue to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on March 4 due to the Service refusing to give federal protection to eastern hellbenders. Calling the April 2019 decision to refuse federal protection an "arbitrary and unlawful" violation of the Endangered Species Act, the group has given the Fish and Wildlife Service has 60 days to change the ruling before the lawsuit proceeds.

The eastern hellbender was officially designated Pennsylvania's state amphibian and clean water ambassador in 2019 following years of effort from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Student Leadership council of Pennsylvania and State Senator Gene Yaw, who championed the bill in the state legislature.

“Hellbenders are under pressure from a multitude of threats throughout their range, and those threats are only expected to worsen in the coming years,” said Brian Segee, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Until it’s reversed, the Trump administration’s denial of protection to these endearing salamanders will doom them to continue on a path toward extinction.”

Eastern hellbenders are river-dwelling salamanders that can grow over two feet long and live in clear, fast-flowing mountain streams in 15 states. They are at constant risk due to water pollution, and have been eradicated from large swaths of their historic range. Nearly 80 percent of the hellbender population has been eliminated or is in decline.

“Hellbenders thrive best in clean streams and creeks and provide an important litmus test for water-quality concerns, but we have seen a steep decline in their numbers within the middle Susquehanna watershed,” said John Zaktansky, executive director of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. “An endangered or threatened status for this creature, which has helped us better monitor our network of waterways, would go a long way to securing their future — and the future of the waters in which they live.”

Despite the large amount of the hellbender population that has been killed by causes such as agricultural and industrial water pollution, habitat destruction, sedimentation, warming waters, dams, climate change, and other issues, the Fish and Wildlife Service still ruled that the hellbender was not in enough danger to warrant federal Endangered Species Act protection.

“Hellbenders are like the canary in the coal mine. This ancient species is now almost gone from much of Appalachian streams because they are incredibly sensitive to pollutants and the destruction of their habitats when smothered by sediment,” said Morgan Johnson, a staff attorney at Waterkeepers Chesapeake. “Hellbenders are usually the first species to vanish when clean mountain streams are contaminated and disturbed.”

The Service's decision not to give protection to hellbenders was primarily based on existing conservation efforts such as releasing captive-raised hellbenders into the wild. Though this work helps to bolster the salamanders' populations, it does nothing to address the threats that keep killing hellbenders.

“The Trump administration’s refusal to federally protect the eastern hellbender was scientifically and legally indefensible,” said Daniel E. Estrin, general counsel and advocacy director for Waterkeeper Alliance. “These sensitive and unique creatures are suffering the proverbial ‘death by a thousand cuts’ as a result of pollution, climate change, and encroachment on their limited habitat — all caused by humans. We must protect them before it’s too late.”

“With continued development, loss of habitat, and constant erosion happening along our waterways, many aquatic species like the eastern hellbender are being misplaced and losing the pristine environment they need,” said Ted Evgeniadis, the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper. “The federal government must review the same facts again and warrant the protection of the hellbender under the Endangered Species Act.”

“The hellbender needs and deserves all the help it can get, and I’m hoping that augmentation efforts can help rebuild some of its depleted populations. But only the mandates of the Endangered Species Act have the power to truly protect these salamanders’ habitats and put the species on a path to recovery,” said Segee.