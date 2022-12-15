Williamsport, Pa. — A man who was bleeding from multiple cuts, claiming he was shot and being chased, caused a college campus and one local business to be locked down.

On Dec. 5 around 10:30 a.m., Jared Allen Lewis, 23, allegedly threw a rock through the front door of Disalvo’s Restaurant on 341 East Fourth Street. The decorative beveled glass door was valued at more than $5,000, according to police.

The man entered the restaurant, cutting his arms and legs in the process.

From there, Lewis headed to the nearby campus of Lycoming College, according to the police affidavit. When Lewis was confronted by security, he falsely claimed he had been shot by a man with a gun, causing a disruption on campus.

Alarms were sent to Lycoming County Control, Williamsport Bureau of Police, and Susquehanna Regional EMS. "These entities were under the false impression that there was a danger to life," wrote Police Officer Bortz in an affidavit.

Lewis ran off from campus authorities toward the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard, telling customers there that he was being chased and had been shot, prompting a second call to 911.

Responding officers said Lewis appeared to be on under the influence of some controlled substance as his pupils were dilated and he was perspiring heavily.

Lewis was "disoriented, and believing he was in Scranton, PA, was unable to provide his own name upon 9 requests to do so, and he kept stating that the police were trying to shoot him. The defendent stated he had already been shot by police, of which he obviously had not," Bortz wrote.

Lewis resisted officers, putting his hands into his pockets and kicking at them. He reportedly ignored commands to get on his stomach and was tased by police.

Lewis was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, false alarm to agency of public safety, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Lewis is being held on $50,000 monetary bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.