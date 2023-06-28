Williamsport, Pa. — Juan Zayas, a local chef with a lifelong passion for cuisine, is the new owner of Williamsport staple, Vinnie's Italian Eatery, located at 44 West Fourth Street.

Zayas has a background in cooking that goes all the way back to when he was a teenager.

“I started when I was 14 at a pizzeria in Puerto Rico. I fell in love with it,” Zayas said.

Over the years, he honed his skills and worked in various local restaurants, including notable establishments like The Williamsport Country Club and 33 East.

“Kevin Nash, [owner of former 33 East] was the chef and he was my mentor. And that's where my career took off. I started to learn everything,” Zayas said. “I really got serious and I became a chef,” he added.

In 2020, Zayas’ began to work for The Williamsport Country Club where he was quickly promoted.

“First, I started as a line cook, then line leader, then sous chef within a three month span,” Zayas said.

Despite his culinary success, Zayas had an even bigger goal in mind.

“I was successfully miserable,” Zayas said. "I was doing really good at the country club but there was something inside of me that wasn't happy. I didn't have time for my kids. I was missing baseball. My daughter was about to graduate,” he added.

Zayas created an LLC and began looking for the right business opportunity. He explored several opportunities but didn't find the right fit, until one day he had a serendipitous encounter with Vinny, a family friend to Zayas and the previous owner of Vinnie's Italian Eatery.

"I used to joke around with Vinny, saying I would buy this place one day," Zayas said.

Little did he know that this playful banter would turn into a reality. Vinny, who was ready to retire, approached Zayas with an offer to take over the business.

“So, I had a meeting with him. He knew the potential. He wasn't really willing to sell to just anybody," Zayas said.

Zayas and his wife, Andrea, decided to embrace the opportunity.

“I’m happy,” Zayas said. “I have so much support. The members at the club are supporting me, all my friends are supporting me. My kids are here helping," Juan said.

As the new owner, Zayas plans to preserve everything that makes Vinnie’s a local favorite.

“I don't want to change a lot. I want to enhance it," he emphasized. “We're about to get a new POS system so the technology will be in here. You can order online and then just on your phone now," he added.

Zayas will also be introducing weekly specials, where he will be able to continue to share his unique cuisine creations. “I ran a halibut special last week. The week before that, it was a seafood pasta,” he said.

Vinnie’s Italian Eatery is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sat, 11 a.m. to Midnight. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

For updates and weekly specials at the restaurant, follow Vinnie’s on Facebook or find their website at www.govinniesitalian.com.

