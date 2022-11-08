theft charges 2020

Mill Hall, Pa. — A Lock Haven business owner is facing more felony charges for allegedly failing to show up for a job. 

Cody Daniel Shane McHenry, the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction, was given approximately $10,700 from a homeowner on Sept. 30 for home improvement work. McHenry failed to show up for the job or give the homeowner a refund, police said. 

It's the second time McHenry has been arrested for reportedly taking money from a homeowner and failing to do the work, court records show.

Related reading: Contractor allegedly stole from fire victim

McHenry was taken into custody on the evening of Nov. 7 at his home by Mill Hall Police. He was charged with third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking, deceptive business practices, and receiving payment and home improvement fraud. 

McHenry posted $20,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody. He will appear in Clinton County Court on Nov. 15 for a preliminary hearing. 

Docket sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!