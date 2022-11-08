Mill Hall, Pa. — A Lock Haven business owner is facing more felony charges for allegedly failing to show up for a job.

Cody Daniel Shane McHenry, the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction, was given approximately $10,700 from a homeowner on Sept. 30 for home improvement work. McHenry failed to show up for the job or give the homeowner a refund, police said.

It's the second time McHenry has been arrested for reportedly taking money from a homeowner and failing to do the work, court records show.

Related reading: Contractor allegedly stole from fire victim

McHenry was taken into custody on the evening of Nov. 7 at his home by Mill Hall Police. He was charged with third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking, deceptive business practices, and receiving payment and home improvement fraud.

McHenry posted $20,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody. He will appear in Clinton County Court on Nov. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.