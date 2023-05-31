Mill Hall, Pa. — Despite repeat warnings from the government, a local business owner allegedly neglected to pay taxes for years.

Fay Louise Courter of Mill Hall did not pay personal income taxes from 2017 to 2021 even though she told investigators her restaurant, dairy farm, and catering business had been doing well, according to agents with the attorney general’s office.

The 52-year-old Courter owns Cottage Restaurant in Mill Hall, Special Agent Keith Robb said. She also owns the Cottage Creamery, a business named 5C’s Real Estate, and a dairy farm and rental property.

Courter owes more than $80,000 in back taxes, according to the complaint. Courter receives an annual salary from the restaurant of $65,000, investigators said.

Courter spoke with agents in October of 2021, telling them she knew why they were there, according to the complaint. Fay signed an Act 46 Surrender Letter. It outlined the taxes Courter was responsible for paying.

Courter, who claimed she was busy and forgot, was told to set up a partial payment plan by Oct. 15 of 2021, Robb said. She contacted investigators on Oct. 18 saying she needed more time. On Oct. 26, a citation for $300 was filed against Courter. She eventually pled guilty to the citation and paid a total fine of $394.

Courter’s taxes remained outstanding, according to Robb. Courter is listed as the president and treasurer for the restaurant. She also makes all the hiring decisions, according to the complaint.

Cooks are paid between $10-$14 per hour while waitresses are paid $2.83 per hour along with tips, Robb said. Courter controls the business and makes all the final decisions, according to the report.

Courter collected sales taxes for items sold at her various businesses from 2018-2022. She allegedly did not report any of the taxes collected. She also failed to report her personal income taxes from 2017-2021, according to Robb.

Courter is being charged with 25 counts of theft by failure to make required deposits of funds, a third-degree felony. She was released from custody on $2,500 unsecured bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 27 at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Docket sheet

