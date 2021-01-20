Inauguration is hours away and security is heightened in Washington, D.C. This morning President Trump quietly departed the White House aboard Marine One prior to all inauguration events.

Non-scalable fencing has been erected around the U.S. Capitol; the National Mall is closed amid security concerns; the normally bustling city is quiet as streets are under lockdown.

In Lycoming County, there are no visible signs of security, but according to Matthew McDermott, director of Administration and chief clerk, Lycoming County, law enforcement is on alert.

Officials in Lycoming County held a meeting last Wednesday, Jan. 13, to discuss the potential for unrest in the week leading up to, and the day of inauration to form a contingency plan between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

"Lycoming County continues coordination with our local, state, and federal partners and have reviewed threat intelligence and initiated contingency plans in the event unrest occurs," McDermott said in a statement. "A heightened security awareness and posture is being maintained by all law enforcement agencies."

Historic differences in today's inauguration of President-elect Biden are clear. From the impacts of the pandemic to the military response to last week's breech of the Capitol building, to Trump's choice to vacate Washington D.C. prior to the inauguration--the first president since Andrew Johnson, the 17th president and first to be impeached, to refuse to participate in the transfer of presidential duties--this January 20 will be recorded in history.

Just what will be recorded in the hours and days ahead is unknown.

"Everyone should remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to law enforcement during inauguration events," said McDermott.