Friday, a MEPA (missing and endangered person advisory) went out from the Riverside Borough Police Department as they searched for Danny Hadidi, 4, and Dana Hadidi, 3 months old.

That search has continued and been updated as paper flyers are being distributed across the east coast in hopes of locating the two missing children.

They are reported to be with their mother, Sawsan Hadidi, 39. She was last seen operating a purple 2012 Toyota Scion with a Virginia vehicle registration number of UUA4239.

The children were last seen on June 11 at 4 p.m. around 11th St. in Riverside. Police believe the children may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Riverside Borough PD at (570) 275-4305.