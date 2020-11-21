Williamsport, Pa. – After allegedly racking the slide on a loaded handgun and pointing it near someone, a Williamsport man is in the Lycoming County Prison.

Malik H. Washington, 21, of Williamsport, was unable to post the $150,000 monetary bail set by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

According to a criminal complaint by Officer T. Trafford of the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Washington threatened a man with a handgun around 12:58 p.m. on Oct. 31.

"...Washington arrived at 415 Hawthorn Ave unannounced, attempting to fight a male at this residence," Trafford wrote.

"Washington was reported to display a silver and black handgun, rack the slide of the handgun, and pointed it within close proximity to the male while making numerous threats to shoot him," Trafford said.

Washington is accused of tossing the gun into a nearby yard prior to police arrival.

"A silver and black Bersa Thunder .380 loaded firearm was discovered in the rear yard of 418 Glenwood Ave.," Trafford said.

A convicted felony, Washington is not allowed to carry a firearm.

"Video footage was also recovered which clearly shows Washington discarding this firearm in the yard seconds prior to my arrival," Trafford said.

Washington was charged with one felony count of persons not to possess firearms, and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, terroristic threats, tampering with physical evidence, and recklessly endangering another person.

Washington is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Dec. 7.

Docket sheet