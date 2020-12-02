Williamsport, Pa. – A Delaware County man is accused by Penn College Police of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

A Dodge Charger belonging to Tony A. Dean Jr., 22, of Folcroft, was stopped in the 100 block of Maynard Street, Williamsport, around 1:56 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Penn College Police Department Lieutenant David Pletz said he stopped the vehicle for a tint violation and then noticed an odor of raw marijuana coming from the passenger side.

The vehicle belonged to Dean but was being driven by Tykeem Jenkins, according to Pletz.

"They both denied using medical marijuana and had not reason to explain the smell. At this point I asked both occupants to step out of the car and stand with Officer Kriner on the sidewalk," Pletz wrote.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a small amount of marijuana and a variety of drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said they also found a black Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 9 mm handgun in a black backpack on the rear seat.

"There was a loaded magazine containing 8 live rounds in the firearm," Pletz wrote. "...Tony [Dean] said it was his bag."

Dean allegedly admitted to Pletz that he did not have a concealed carry permit.

"I also found a black fanny pack in the rear passenger seat area that contained a second loaded magazine matching the first and also containing 8 rounds of 9 mm ammunition," Pletz said.

Dean was taken into custody for possession of a concealed firearm without a permit.

The firearm was not stolen and Dean does not have a criminal history that would preclude him from owning a firearm, according to Pletz.

"Based on this information, the violation would be a Misdemeanor of the 1st degree since he would be otherwise eligible to possess the firearm had he had a permit," Pletz wrote.

Dean was charged with one misdemeanor count of firearm not to be carried without a license.

Dean is awaiting a preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey.

Docket sheet