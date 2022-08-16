South Williamsport, Pa. — The young baseball player who sustained a head injury on Monday in the Little League dormitories in South Williamsport is reported to be recovering.

According to updates from Easton Oliverson's family via Facebook, the boy's breathing tube has been removed, and the results from his MRI scan came back "promising."

Oliverson is a member of the Mountain Regional Team who sustained his injury after falling from a bunk on Monday, Aug. 15. Oliverson was transported to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

“Little League officials spoke with Easton’s family and were pleased to hear that his medical team remains encouraged by his progress,” a news release from Little League International read.

According to a post (August 16, 11:42 a.m.) on the family's Facebook page, they wrote: "Just 36 hours ago, Easton was 30 minutes from passing away. Now 36 hours later, he has a team of Trauma 1 doctors who are in absolute awe of his tremendous progress. One of his doctors said that everything they have hoped Easton to be able to do in the last 12 hours, he has done and more. We believe that Easton’s prayer army is giving him the strength to makes these strides."

Little League removing bunks

Oliverson was reported to have fallen from his bunk bed in the dormatory where the players are housed at the Little League complex during the series.

"Since 1992, Little League has used institutional-style bunk beds to offer the most space for the players to enjoy their time in the dorms. While these beds do not have guard rails, Little League is unaware of any serious injuries ever occurring during that period of time," said Little League in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Little League has made the decision to remove all bunks from within the dorms and have each bed frame individually on the floor," the statement continued.

Both the local community and online community have rallied around the young player, sending messages of encouragement on social media.

Instructions to donate to Easton Oliverson and his medical expenses are posted on his family Facebook page. "Venmo @miraclesfortank. To follow is progress see the link in the comments. #eastonoliverson#MiraclesforTank."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.