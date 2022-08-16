Williamsport, Pa. —According to a release from Little League International, on Monday a member of the Mountain Regional Team sustained an injury inside the dormitory complex near Lamade Stadium.

Several media outlets reported Easton Oliverson sustained a head injury after falling from a bunk. Oliverson was transported to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital after the accident.

“Little League officials spoke with Easton’s family and were pleased to hear that his medical team remains encouraged by his progress,” the release read.

Little League International, at the request of Oliverson’s family, encourages the community and world to keep Oliverson in their thoughts and prayers.

“In the interest of privacy, it would be inappropriate to comment further, and additional updates will be issued as they are available,” Little League International stated through the release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.