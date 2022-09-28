South Williamsport — Little League International is bringing Girls with Game to Williamsport next month.

Following the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series and the most-watched Little League Softball World Series to date, Little League International is keeping the momentum going this October.

Softball players are invited to the Howard J. Lamade Stadium for the Girls With Game Experience on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Girls With Game Experience will feature a two-hour instructional clinic for girls ages 9 to 14 led by representatives from Penn State and the University of Maryland. The clinic, led by players from both Division I universities, will begin at 10 a.m. Following this, all registrants can watch their instructors take the field in an exhibition game at 4:30 p.m.

“This summer has been filled with incredible softball opportunities for children all across the country, and we are looking forward to providing yet another unique experience this fall right at the home of the birthplace of Little League,” said Ashlea Nash-Miller, Little League Director of Softball Development. “We hope this event will inspire future generations of the game and provide participants with a unique opportunity to learn from Division I softball players and play on the iconic fields from the Little League World Series.”

The registration fee for those interested in attending the softball clinic is $80 and will cover a clinic T-shirt, admission to the World of Little League Museum, lunch, and special seating at the exhibition game.

For more information and to register, visit LittleLeague.org.

The Maryland and Penn State exhibition game at 4:30 is open to the public and has no admission cost. Outside of the reserved seating for girls taking part in the clinic, seating is available on a first-come, first served basis.

The audience is asked to enter the complex via the East Mountain Avenue entrance, where they will be directed to the park in the outfield of Volunteer Stadium along Borderline Road. Concessions will be available, and visitors are encouraged to stop by the Little League gift shop on the concourse behind home plate of Lamade Stadium.

The all-day softball event was named after the Little League Girls with Game initiative, which was launched in 2019 to honor all the girls and women who have made the Little League program what it is today and those who inspire the future generation of female participants at every level.

From written stories and feature videos to inspiring quotes and photos across all its digital media platforms, the Girls With Game initiative celebrates the memorable moments, exciting events, and inspiring individuals throughout the Little League Baseball and Softball program all year long.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.