South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League International has announced this year's team hosts, many of whom may be familiar faces from the area.

Team hosts are essential to the Little League Baseball World Series experience. They ensure that teams are on time for games and practices; arrange uniform fittings; help coordinate media activities; and generally ensure that things flow smoothly for players, coaches, and managers. Affiliated utility hosts manage all other day-to-day activities.

On June 6, Little League hosted its "Team Host Celebration" and matched hosts with their teams via a random drawing. Each of the 20 teams has two team hosts.

Throughout the course of their time in Williamsport, the hosts forge a lasting bond with their players, coaches, and managers, and many stay in touch after the World Series is over.

The list of team assignments is below. The numbers in parentheses after each name represents the number of years that the person has volunteered as a Host, counting this year.

United States Regions:

International Regions:

This year's volunteer utility hosts are: Mike Miller (8), Bill Pearson (1), Steve Moyer (1), John Blachek (1), Mike Gray (1), Tina Remsnyder (1), and John Engel (1).