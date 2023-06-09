South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League International has announced this year's team hosts, many of whom may be familiar faces from the area.
Team hosts are essential to the Little League Baseball World Series experience. They ensure that teams are on time for games and practices; arrange uniform fittings; help coordinate media activities; and generally ensure that things flow smoothly for players, coaches, and managers. Affiliated utility hosts manage all other day-to-day activities.
On June 6, Little League hosted its "Team Host Celebration" and matched hosts with their teams via a random drawing. Each of the 20 teams has two team hosts.
Throughout the course of their time in Williamsport, the hosts forge a lasting bond with their players, coaches, and managers, and many stay in touch after the World Series is over.
The list of team assignments is below. The numbers in parentheses after each name represents the number of years that the person has volunteered as a Host, counting this year.
United States Regions:
- Great Lakes Region: Lou Cromley (4), Jamie Flick (3)
- Metro Region: Tom Rachael (24), Matt Burrows (4)
- Mid-Atlantic Region: Rick Smith (13), Rob Stetts (3)
- Midwest Region: Scott Metzger (14), Jim Scott (2)
- Mountain Region: Marlin Cromley (24), Chuck DeLuca (8)
- New England Region: Phil Sunderland (2), Jamie Foster (5)
- Northwest Region: Joe Girio (25), Lee Miller (22)
- Southeast Region: Ryan Cioffi (3), JJ Manikowski (2)
- Southwest Region: Willy Weber (16), Gary Whiteman (7)
- West Region: Frank Missigman (18), Walt Reed (4)
International Regions:
- Asia-Pacific Region: Larry Missigman (31), Bruce Sechrist (19)
- Australia Region: Pete Lupacchino (30), Josh Lupacchino (10)
- Canada Region: Terry Parker (5), Dayl McClintock (2)
- Caribbean Region: Chris Long (3), Bernie LaBelle (2)
- Cuba Region: Gary Weaver (25), Doug Alexander (18)
- Europe and Africa Region: Ron Frick (20), Mike Lundy (14)
- Japan Region: Mike Mensch (1), Miki Aso (2)
- Latin America Region: Denny Loner (24), Lynn Datres (22)
- Mexico Region: Jeff Tompkins (12), Van Ransom (18)
- Panama Region: Curt Schmucker (2), Keith Johnson (2)
This year's volunteer utility hosts are: Mike Miller (8), Bill Pearson (1), Steve Moyer (1), John Blachek (1), Mike Gray (1), Tina Remsnyder (1), and John Engel (1).