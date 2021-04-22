Williamsport, Pa. - In Little League, everyone has a position to play. More than a million dedicated volunteers help make the Little League experience memorable in communities all over the world. After the challenges of 2020, Little League International is asking all of its local leagues to recognize their incredible volunteers and supporters and celebrate those who step up to the plate to help, not just off the field, but off-field as well.

In celebration of National Volunteer Week from April 18 through 24, Little League International is seeking nominations for Little League Community Heroes who will be honored throughout the spring and summer.

“Each year, our Little League communities come together and provide children all around the world with memories, friendships, and life lessons they will cherish for the rest of their life,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “From our dedicated League Officials and coaches, to the incredible volunteers who make the facilities ready to play each season, every local Little League program has volunteers who go above and beyond as community heroes. We can’t thank our dedicated volunteers enough, and, as we navigate another difficult year, we want to show our appreciation for the dedication and commitment of the individuals who are doing amazing things to keep our communities and our leagues thriving.”

Nominate a community hero!

From first responders who take time to drive a fire truck during Opening Ceremonies to the dedicated teacher who spends time volunteering in a concession stand each summer, every Little League program has Community Heroes who help to inspire Little Leaguers and rally the community together.

For a full list of Community Heroes already recognized by Little League, and more information about this program, please click here.

Based on nominations for Community Heroes, Little League International will publicly recognize several role models on its official social media platforms. Individual leagues are encouraged to share stories on their own platforms using the tag #LLCommunityHero.

Additional opportunities to celebrate these individuals will be developed throughout the summer.