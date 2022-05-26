South Williamsport, Pa. — Beginning Thursday, June 2, the World of Little League Museum will increase its operating hours as it gets ready to celebrate the World Series' 75th anniversary.

The museum will now be open five days a week: Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups can schedule private tours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays while the museum is normally closed.

The museum has added new exhibits and displays during the last year including items from the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series, a unique display from Team USA Olympic Softball Gold Medalist Cat Osterman, new self-guided walking tours, and more. Interactive exhibits allow visitors of all ages to test their baseball skills, such as making sprints from base to base.

“From those stopping in on their way to and from their family vacations to the members of our own community getting ready for the Little League World Series in August, the summer is a great time for visitors of all ages to come out and enjoy the memorable experiences found within the World of Little League Museum,” said Adam Thompson, Little League Director of the World of Little League Museum.

“We look forward to expanding our hours as we head into the summer months, and hope everyone has a chance to come join us in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the World Series as we write the next chapter in the Little League story.”

Of course, fans are encouraged to stop by the Little League Main Gift Shop during their visit to the museum. The shop is located on the concourse behind Lamade Stadium and will be open Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Souvenirs and merchandise may also be ordered online from ShopLittleLeague.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.