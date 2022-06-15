South Williamsport, Pa. — To help children have a positive, well-rounded experience both on and off the field, Little League has implemented a training program to help youth coaches.

The Little League Diamond Leader Training Program has been developed to help coaches understand the impact that mental, social, and emotional well-being has in youth sports.

The pilot will launch in select Little League programs throughout the country starting this month. A full launch is planned for the 2023 Little League season.

The training program will be offered for free to volunteer coaches and will use information, interactive scenarios, and other resources to provide guidance. The scenarios are based on real-life situations that local leagues around the world encounter every year. Through these role-play situations and other training materials, coaches are encouraged to develop a better understanding of the impact they have on their players, both on and off the field.

More information about the Little League Diamond Leader Training Program's future integration into local leagues will be distributed after the pilot phase.

Nina Johnson-Pitt, Little League executive, explained: “The social, emotional, and mental well-being of our participants is critically important to us as an organization, and we are excited to launch this in-depth program to help provide our dedicated volunteer coaches with the guidance, resources, and materials they need to provide the best possible experience to the Little Leaguers in their community.”

Johnson-Pitt continued: “Sports and other organized physical activities are settings particularly conducive to social and emotional skill development... In fostering the development of these social and emotional skills, coaches can also be an important source of feedback, instruction, and support for Little Leaguers.”

While the program is starting with coaches, all Little League volunteers will be encouraged to take part in Diamond Leader Training.

The Diamond Leader Training Program was developed as part of the Susan Crown Exchange's Million Coaches Challenge and created in coordination with the Aspen Institute's Project Play.

