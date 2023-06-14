South Williamsport, Pa. — Two new employees have joined the Little League International team: Lauren Rude as Communications Coordinator and Natalie Lincalis as full-time Graphic Designer.

Lauren Rude hails from Williamsport, but spent some time working in Harrisburg for Nexstar Media, Inc. as a Digital Content Producer for abc27 and an on-air news producer. She was also once an editorial intern for Pittsburgh Magazine and a writer for the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

“On behalf of our entire team at Little League International, and the millions of players and volunteers we serve each year, we are thrilled to welcome Lauren back to the Williamsport area and onto our team as our Communications Coordinator,” said Kevin Fountain, Little League Senior Director of Communications.

“Lauren’s understanding of the Little League program, combined with her experience and professional background in the media landscape, will continue to strengthen our organization and help us to tell the Little League story to the next generation of fans, parents, volunteers, and most importantly our players.”

“Growing up in the Williamsport area, the Little League program has always been an important piece of my life and I am honored to have the opportunity to join the team and help bring the Little League story to life to millions of children all around the world each year,” said Rude. “I am excited to begin my role at the start of the International Tournament season and look forward to helping make the Little League experience fun and memorable for all who participate this year and in the future.”

In this role, Rude will help provide support in content creation, alumni relations and research, metric and analytic tracking of content distribution and organizational reach, local league support and customer service efforts, public relations efforts and media outreach, research and updates to support broadcast partners, digital asset management, and more.

Rude graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 with a B.A. in Public and Professional Writing and English Writing, along with a certificate in Digital Media.

Natalie Lincalis was a Graphic Design Intern with Little League for summer 2022 and has ascended to the position of a permanent, full-time member of the organization.

“As an intern, Natalie became a key asset to the creative team and brought another level of fun to our department’s culture,” said Amanda Cropper-Rose, Little League Creative Director. “I’m beyond excited for her next chapter here, and for the future opportunities that may develop as she puts her design skills to use in a full-time role.”

During her time as an intern with Little League, Lincalis assisted with key visual elements of the celebration surrounding the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, developed social media graphics throughout the summer, created the cover and interior pages for the 2023 Little League World Series Souvenir Program, and other aspects.

“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to work with the Little League team once again,” said Lincalis. “I look forward to enhancing the Little League brand as well as finding new ways to showcase my abilities in the design world.”

In addition to her experience with Little League, Lincalis also spent time working as an undergraduate student at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, where she served as a Graphic Design Student Assistant at the Madigan Library, a Student Worker for the Resident Assistant office, a Student College Relations Assistant, and a Summer Conference Assistant. A native of nearby Muncy, Pennsylvania, she also spent a summer as a Camp Counselor at the Eastern Lycoming YMCA.

A 2023 graduate of Pennsylvania College of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design, Lincalis also earned an Associate of Applied Arts Degree in Advertising Arts from the same University in 2021.

