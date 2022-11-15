South Williamsport, Pa. — On November 14, two new safety and security leaders began their duties with Little League International. The new staff members will contribute to risk management, security, and emergency responses during Little League functions.

Stacy Zales has been appointed Risk Management Administrative Assistant, with retired Pennsylvania State Police Major Sherman Shadle as the new Director of Security.

Ms. Zales, a resident of Picture Rocks, was previously an Office Assistant at UPMC Family Medicine and Ear, Nose, and Throat. Before that, she spent nearly a decade working as an Administrative Assistant and Community Outreach Coordinator for Marshall, Parker, and Weber Law Firm in Williamsport.

In her new role, Ms. Zales will be responsible with assisting with the maintenance and development of the Little League Child Protection Program and A Safety Awareness Program, as well as providing administrative duties within the Risk Management department.

“As a lifelong sports enthusiast, the opportunity to be a part of this historic organization is very exciting,” said Ms. Zales. “I look forward to working with the team at Little League and helping to support all of the volunteers and local leagues who make the program so special.”

Joy Reynolds McCoy, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, expressed enthusiasm at Stacy's administrative and community outreach experience: “We are thrilled to welcome Stacy to our team and are excited to bring her experience and local knowledge into our organization. Stacy’s background, combined with her more than a decade of customer service experience, will be a great asset to our Risk Management department, and the Little League organization as a whole, and we look forward to working alongside her.”

Sherman Shadle, the new Director of Security, retired from the Pennsylvania State Police in January. With PSP, he achieved the rank of Major. Now, he will be using his 25-plus years of law enforcement experience to ensure high standards of security at Little League events. He is responsible for the oversight, development, management, and maintenance of all aspects of safety, security, and emergency responses for all day-to-day Little League operations and the Little League World Series.

Mr. Shadle will also be responsible for special risk prevention programs that will be implemented in all Little League facilities and locations.

“On behalf of all of us at Little League International, I would like to welcome Sherman to our team here in Williamsport,” commented Joy Reynolds McCoy. “With more than two decades of service and leadership in the Pennsylvania State Police, as well as the first-hand knowledge surrounding the operations of the Little League World Series each summer, Sherman will be a tremendous asset to our organization and the thousands of leagues we support around the world each year.”

During his time with PSP, Mr. Shadle commanded over 1,000 personnel in Northcentral and Northeastern Pennsylvania; worked in every capacity in major criminal investigations; and commanded large-scale operations including Presidential visits and the Little League World Series.

“I am excited to join an organization that provides so much opportunity for kids around the world to grow and learn basic life foundations,” said Mr. Shadle. “A native of central Pennsylvania, I have been attending the Little League World Series since I was a young child myself and plan to utilize my experience in law enforcement to continue to provide the safest environment possible for the players, coaches, fans, volunteers, and staff, as well as provide continued support to all our local leagues around the world.”

