South Williamsport, Pa. — The 2022 Little League Baseball and Softball World Series season is fast approaching. The organization has selected and announced first-round match-ups.

Two local Little Leaguers from Pennsylvania District 12, Alexandra Maeulen and Jacob Mercado, accompanied Little League mascot Dugout to randomly draw baseballs and softballs to determine the matchups.

The selection marks the start of the Chairman's Celebration of the 28th Little League International Congress in Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

Four new teams are heading to Williamsport this year for the Little League Baseball World Series, bringing the number of participating teams to twenty.

Little League Baseball World Series Matchups

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Game 1: Latin America Region vs. Caribbean Region (Volunteer Stadium – 1 p.m.)

Game 2: Southeast Region vs. New England Region (Lamade Stadium – 3 p.m.)

Game 3: Australia Region vs. Canada Region (Volunteer Stadium – 5 p.m.)

Game 4: West Region vs. Northwest Region (Lamade Stadium – 7 p.m.)

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Game 5: Europe-Africa Region vs. Asia-Pacific Region (Volunteer Stadium – 1 p.m.)

Game 6: Great Lakes Region vs. Midwest Region (Lamade Stadium – 3 p.m.)

Game 7: Puerto Rico Region vs. Mexico Region (Volunteer Stadium – 5 p.m.)

Game 8: Mid-Atlantic Region vs. Southwest Region (Lamade Stadium – 7 p.m.)

Friday, August 19, 2022

Game 9: Panama Region vs. Winner G1 (Volunteer Stadium – 1 p.m.)

Game 10: Mountain Region vs. Winner G2 (Lamade Stadium – 3 p.m.)

Game 11: Japan Region vs. Winner G3 (Volunteer Stadium – 5 p.m.)

Game 12: Metro Region vs. Winner G4 (Lamade Stadium – 7 p.m.)

A bracket is available to download.

Little League Softball World Series Matchups

All games will be played at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park, Greenville, North Carolina.

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Game 1: Mid-Atlantic Region vs. Central Region (10 a.m.)

Game 2: Northwest Region vs. Southwest Region (1 p.m.)

Game 3: North Carolina (Host) vs. West Region (4 p.m.)

Game 4: Asia-Pacific Region vs. Canada Region (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Game 5: Latin America Region vs. Winner G2 (10 a.m.)

Game 6: New England Region vs. Winner G1 (1 p.m.)

Game 7: Europe-Africa Region vs. Winner G4 (4 p.m.)

Game 8: Southeast Region vs. Winner G3 (7 p.m.)

A bracket is available to download.

