Williamsport, Pa. — A dozen businesses in eight counties were cited for liquor law violations, including one winery that reportedly gave out alcoholic beverages as a prize and a hotel that allowed gambling, according to the state's Liquor Control Board.

The Williamsport district office enforces liquor laws in 11 counties, records show. In total, enforcement officers issued 26 warning letters and eight letters of violations, records show.

Businesses recently cited:

Clinton County

Rauchtown Inn, Jersey Shore: From Jan. 1 and Feb. 22, failed to notify the Liquor Control Board within 15 days of a change of manager.

Columbia County

American Ukrainian Citizens Club, Berwick: Between Jan. 19 and March 12, failed to have board-approved manager complete Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) within 180 days of appointment.

Berwick Brewing Company, Berwick: Between Sept. 5, 2021 through March 6, 2023, failed to have a bartender complete RAMP training within six months of being hired.

Eagle Hose Co., West Berwick: From Jan. 4 through March 14, failed to fullfil charter purposes; on Feb. 25, improperly admitted members.

Lycoming County

M. Henry Log Cabin, Muncy: From Aug. 28, 2021 to Feb. 14, 2023, failed to have manager complete RAMP training within the past two years.

The Oasis Bar and Grill, Montoursville: Between Jan. 1, 2022 and Jan. 24, 2023, the licensed premise was not a “bona fide” hotel where the public could sleep; From Dec. 2, 2022 to Jan. 7, 2023, failed to have bartender complete RAMP training within six months of being hired.

Northumberland County

Iron Vines Winery, Sunbury: On nine days between April 7, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023, offered alcohol beverages as a prize.

Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Sunbury: During March 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, failed to maintain complete and truthful cleaning records for the beverage dispensing system.

Potter County

The Roadside, Shinglehouse: From Aug. 28, 2021 through March 4, 2023, failed to have bartender complete RAMP training within the past two years.

Snyder County

Selinsgrove Hotel, Selinsgrove: Between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1, operated or permitted gambling or lotteries on the premises.

Tioga County

Ansonia Valley Inn, Wellsboro: During Dec. 13, 2022 through Feb. 12, 2023, failed to notify the Liquor Control Board of a change of manager within 15 days.

Union County

Bull Run Tap House, Lewisburg: Between March 9, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023, failed to have the manager and bartender complete RAMP training within the past two years.

