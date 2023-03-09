Williamsport, Pa. — Businesses in four counties were cited for violating liquor laws recently, according to the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

The enforcement office received 44 complaints and issued 24 warning letters to businesses. Enforcement officers issued seven violation letters, one citation, and made one arrest.

Lycoming County

George W. Pepperman Post No. 36 Home Association, Jersey Shore:

• From Dec. 22, 2021 through Jan. 21, 2023, for failing to have a bartender complete Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) training within six months of hiring

• Jan. 1, 2022 through Jan. 24, 2023 for failing to adhere to constitution or by-laws.

Montour County

Loyal Order of Moose Danville Lodge:

• From Dec. 29, 2022 through Feb. 7, 2023 for failing to have a bar manager complete RAMP training within 180 days of their appointment.

Northumberland County

Weis Markets, Sunbury:

• On May 31, June 3 and 21, July 17, Aug. 4, Sept. 9, 16, and 28, and Oct. 13 and 20 for selling in excess of 192 fluid ounces in a single transaction.

Snyder County

Turkey Hill Minit Mart, Selinsgrove:

• Oct. 17, 2022 through Jan. 16, 2023, for failing to comply with Liquor Control Code regarding responsible alcohol management.

