Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following:

Clinton County

• Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2, sold alcoholic beverages without having a valid liquor license. Aug. 2, Sept. 10 and 22, and Oct. 6, allowed employees to smoke in a public place where smoking is prohibited.

Columbia County

• Quaker Steak & Lube, Bloomsburg: Oct. 26, sold alcohol to a minor.

• Weis Markets, Bloomsburg: Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8, 11, 14, 20-22, 27, and 29, and Nov. 1, 3-5, 7, 9, 11 and 12 sold malt or brewed beverages in excess of 192 fluid ounces — equivalent to a 12-pack of 16 ounce cans or bottles — in a single transaction.

Lycoming County

• Hoopla's, Muncy: Nov. 19, sold alcohol to a minor.

• The Loyalsock Hotel (E & L Corporation), Montoursville: Between Sept. 27 and Dec. 7, failed to have manager complete Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) training as required by law.

Montour County

• Danville Mobil, Danville: Between February and July, sold alcoholic beverages between 2-7 a.m. on nine occasions. Between August and October, sold malt or brewed beverages in excess of 192 fluid ounces 29 times. Between January and September, sold alcoholic beverages on Sunday between 2-9 a.m. 17 times. On June 6 and Sept. 12, sold alcoholic beverages during prohibited hours.

Northumberland County

• Americus Hose Company, Sunbury: May 2-Oct. 26, failed to have employee complete RAMP training within six months of being hired.

• G Lounge, Shamokin: Oct 18-Dec. 11, failed to notify the Liquor Control Board of a change in manager within 15 days.

• Marion Heights Fire Company, Marion Heights: Between May and September, allowed patrons to play small games of chance 38 times on credit or using some other form of payment other than cash, check, or money order. Failed to have employee complete RAMP training between May 2-Dec. 2.

• Two Guys from Italy Pizzeria and Restaurant, Coal Township: Sept. 27-Nov. 7, failed to have employee complete RAMP training within six months of being hired.

• Willow Cafe and Restaurant, Mount Carmel: Oct. 20-Nov. 20, failed to comply with court order requiring RAMP certification.

Snyder County

• Marzoni's, Selinsgrove: May 2-Oct. 30, failed to have employee complete RAMP training within six months of being hired.

Tioga County

• Colonial Inn, Covington: Nov. 9, sold alcohol to a minor.

• Duncan Tavern, Wellsboro: Oct. 1-12 and 16-25, sold alcoholic beverages without a valid liquor license.

• Northern Tier Beverage, Mansfield: Nov. 9, sold alcohol to a minor.

