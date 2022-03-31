Montoursville, Pa. — A man who police say used force and a hammer to enter a residence in Montoursville was released from custody after he posted bail.

Brian Bird, 48, of Linden allegedly smashed surveillance cameras after he threatened people on the night of March 12. According to an affidavit, Bird delivered the verbal onslaught as he held a hammer in “a menacing manner” inside the residence.

Bird posted $10,000 unsecured bail on March 28 after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman.

Court records show Bird was charged with first-degree felony burglary and several misdemeanors that included simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking.

Bird will appear before Whiteman for a preliminary hearing on April 11.

