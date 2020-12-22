Renovo, Pa. – State police at Lamar report the attempted rape of a cashier at Scoot's Service Center, 1336 Huron Ave., Renovo.

Lance C. Baker, 35, of Linden, currently is being held at the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills on Dec. 18.

Baker allegedly entered the store around 9:57 p.m. on Dec. 17 and attempted to sexually assault the cashier.

"Baker walked up behind the clerk and grabbed the clerk, forcing her into the back room where Baker attempted to sexually assault her," Trooper Brian Kitko wrote in a press release today.

The clerk is described as a 59-year-old Renovo female.

"Renovo Police apprehended him on Friday, December 18 in the 700 block of Erie Avenue in Renovo Borough without incident," Renovo Officer Michael Jeffries said.

Baker was charged with one felony count each of rape forcible compulsion and sexual assault, and one misdemeanor count each of indecent assault forcible compulsion, indecent exposure, and simple assault.

In a separate criminal complaint, Baker is charged in Lycoming County with misdemeanor indecent assault for an Oct. 7 incident.

Docket sheet - Clinton County

Docket sheet - Lycoming County