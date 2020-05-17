A Linden man allegedly punched a female victim in the face so hard she required emergency medical treatment, Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

Officer Thomas E. Bortz said Wesley Lebegern, 24, punched a victim "on the face hard with a closed fist at least three times," on the 300 block of Locust Street, Williamsport, around 10:56 p.m. on May 13.

Bortz said Lebegern, of Harvest Moon Park, caused "visible bleeding and injury" that required the victim to be transported to UPMC Susquehanna emergency room with neck stabilization precautions.

Lebegern was arrested and charged with one count each of second degree misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary harassment.

Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey set Lebegern's bail at $30,000 monetary on May 13. Lebegern was confined to Lycoming County Prison, unable to post bail.

Lebegern is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Frey on May 19.