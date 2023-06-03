Mansfield, Pa. — A limited number of seats remain available for the NRA's basic pistol course, which will be taught at Mansfield University. The course is intended for people of all experience levels, from newbies to experienced shooters.

The course will be taught in the Campus Police Department’s training room in the Deane Center at 75 Clinton Street on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13. Classroom instruction will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 12. On August 13, the group will practice shooting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a location to be announced.

The fee for this eight-hour course is $50.

The course will be taught by NRA Lead Instructor Marilyn Jones and NRA Instructor Michelle Lawrence. Topics include a guide to select and use a pistol safely, pistol mechanisms and how they work, cleaning and storing pistols appropriately, and a guide to pistol shooting skills.

Participants who pass the course will receive the NRA Basic Pistol Course Completion Certificate, which will provide access to more advanced NRA classes.

Students will receive materials about gun safety, the NRA Basic Pistol Student Handbook, the NRA Marksmanship book, and other handouts to assist in keeping a record of their firearms along with information about how to buy the right firearm, keep up their shooting skills, and apply for a Tioga County Concealed Carry Permit.

To register or for more information, contact Marilyn Jones at jones_mk@yahoo.com or call (570) 244-7989.

