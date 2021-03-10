Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) has teamed up with the Columbia/Montour Aging Office, Inc. to help keep area seniors occupied this spring. The CMVB recently donated ten jigsaw puzzles from their popular, limited edition covered bridge puzzle series to the Aging Office for distribution in area senior centers.

The puzzles, which feature the historic East and West Paden “Twin” Covered Bridges in Forks, are the most recent tenth anniversary edition from the Visitors Bureau’s collectible series.

“Our covered bridge puzzle series has been so popular over the years, and each edition has brought joy to those who have had a chance to put them together,” remarked Steph Severn, CMVB Board President. “Now, we’re so happy to be able to share some puzzles with area seniors to provide them with something positive to brighten their days.”

Kathleen Lynn, Director of the Columbia/Montour Aging Office, was grateful for the donation. “It’s a blessing to receive the covered bridge puzzles from the Visitors Bureau. This is a difficult time for a majority of seniors; many are struggling with feelings of isolation caused by the pandemic. Sharing puzzles with them will be a great way to keep them busy!”

The East Paden and West Paden bridges, known more commonly as the Twin Bridges, are located on Huntington Creek in Fishing Creek Township, east of Forks, off Winding Road, east of Pennsylvania Route 487. The Twin Bridges were originally constructed in 1884, and are one of only two sets of Twin Bridges in the United States.

The 500-piece puzzles arrived in January and a limited quantity were made available to the public for purchase. The CMVB also donates $2 from each puzzle every year to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association (CCCBA) for the continued preservation of the area’s historic bridges. The CCCBA’s mission is to restore, preserve, and advocate for the covered bridges of Columbia County for historical and recreational purposes.