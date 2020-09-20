Limestone Township, Pa. – Lycoming County Resource Management Services reopened one additional recycling drop-off site at the Limestone Township Building.

Please be aware that the recycling site no longer has steps leading to the top of the plastic and metals container. Some collection procedures have also changed:

Materials such as magazines, newspapers, chipboard, office paper junk mail, and broken down cardboard will be accepted in a single container.

Plastic #1 and #2 and metal cans will be accepted in a single container. Only plastics #1 and #2 will be accepted. Tin, steel, and aluminum cans are acceptable.

Glass bottles and jars are still accepted. Please separate them by color (clear, brown, green).

Plastic bags are not accepted in any of the recycling containers. If you bring bagged materials, please empty the items and take the bags home. The only exception is shredded office paper - please put it in a clear bag.

If you or anyone in your household has COVID-19, please throw away your recyclables. If you do not wish to visit the drop off sites, single stream recycling is available in Lycoming County. Contact your waste hauler for details.

For a complete list of open drop off sites in Lycoming County, please click here.