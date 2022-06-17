Canton, Pa. —Police said the email address traced back to a Canton man, who was already a lifetime offender on the sexual predator registry.

State Police in Towanda investigated a tip that various images and videos had been downloaded between Nov. of 2015 to March 19 of this year. According to an affidavit, Duane William Molyneux, 57, downloaded images that featured sexual contact with children and animals along with several other images of nude minors.

Troopers executed a search warrant at an address near the 4000 block of Route 54 in Canton Township. A “multitude” of child pornography was located during a search of Molyneux’s residence on June 8, police said.

After being read his Miranda Warnings, Molyneux allegedly admitted to investigators he had been viewing child pornography dating back to 2015. Molyneux told investigators he would download images from his cell phone to his email account to view it more readily.

Police said Molyneux also used SD cards he referred to as “chips” from a camera to take pictures of the images and save them. During the search, police located images on Molyneaux’s phone and confirmed he had sent at least four to another person.

Molyneux was charged with 50 counts of second- and another 100 counts of a third-degree felony child pornography. Molyneux was also charged with seven counts of second-degree dissemination of photo or film of child sex acts and three counts of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Molyneux is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $2 million bond. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox for a preliminary hearing on June 22.

Docket sheet

