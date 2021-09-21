Williamsport, Pa. -- A man was charged with a list of offenses after officers were dispatched to UPMC Williamsport for a reported stabbing victim on Sunday, Sept. 19 around 11:45 p.m.

Officers responded and learned that a victim had received a life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen which required immediate surgery.

An investigation at the incident scene revealed that Eric Tyson approached the victim and stabbed him with a large kitchen knife before fleeing the residence. Officers were able to locate both Tyson and the discarded knife used in the attack in a nearby alley.

Tyson was later arraigned before MDJ Christian Frey on the charges of criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

After being denied bail, Tyson was detained in the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet