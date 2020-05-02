A garbage truck driver is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated assault after allegedly crossing the center line and injuring others in a Clinton Township DUI crash.

Tyler M. Comstock, 34, of Watsontown, is in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Jon E. Kemp on March 27.

Comstock allegedly was driving a garbage truck under the influence of a controlled substance when he crossed, Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington Trooper Jason Kelley wrote in an affidavit.

Comstock allegedly crashed head-on into a car carrying two adults and two minor children, Kelley wrote.

One adult was life-flighted to Geisinger Medical Center with life threatening injuries; a second adult was transported to GMC by ambulance with suspected serious injuries; and the two minor children were transported by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport with suspected minor injuries.

Comstock's Lab results for came back positive for Gabapentin, Fentanyl and Norfentanyl, following the crash, Kelley wrote.

The crash occurred on the 9100 block of State Route 405 in Clinton Township around 4:25 p.m. on May 23, 2019, Kelley said.

Charges were filed March 13, 2020.

Comstock sustained no injuries as a result of the crash, according to the affidavit.

Comstock faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of aggravated assault while DUI, one count of misdemeanor DUI - first offense, one count of misdemeanor DUI - controlled substance, first offense, one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

He was also charged with one summary count each of disregard traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving.

Comstock is scheduled for a formal arraignment before President Judge Nancy L. Butts on June 1, 2020.

