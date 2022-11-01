Harrisburg, Pa. — Life Jackets are now mandatory on Pennsylvania waterways from today until April 30, 2023 as mandated by the PA Fish and Boat Commission.

A U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket is required to be worn on all boats less than 16 feet long or on any kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards. Jackets must be on when the craft is in motion or anchored.

This rule has been applied since 2012 for cold weather months, put in place to protect against cold water shock, as a "disproportionate number of deaths" occur during this time due to "cold water immersion," according to the Fish and Boat Commission.

According to the Fish and Boat Commission, cold water shock can take place in water above 50°F and wearing a life jacket "greatly increases the chance of survival."

