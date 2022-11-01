SGP boats

Boats along PFBC Pine Creek Access (RM 62)

 Susquehanna Greenway Partnership

Harrisburg, Pa. — Life Jackets are now mandatory on Pennsylvania waterways from today until April 30, 2023 as mandated by the PA Fish and Boat Commission. 

A U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket is required to be worn on all boats less than 16 feet long or on any kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards. Jackets must be on when the craft is in motion or anchored. 

This rule has been applied since 2012 for cold weather months, put in place to protect against cold water shock, as a "disproportionate number of deaths" occur during this time due to "cold water immersion," according to the Fish and Boat Commission. 

According to the Fish and Boat Commission, cold water shock can take place in water above 50°F and wearing a life jacket "greatly increases the chance of survival." 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!