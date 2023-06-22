Middleburg, Pa. — A 35-year-old woman fell out of a moving vehicle on Monday, according to a police report by Middleburg police department.

Two adults, a male and a female, were driving northbound on State Route 522, passing the intersection of North Brown Street when the female passenger exited the 1999 Ford 250, falling onto the roadway.

Passing motorists called 911, police said.

Middleburg police department responded to the initial report. EMS, fire personnel, Evangelical paramedics, and LifeFlight also responded to treat the injured woman

The driver, Samuel Smith, 43, of McClure, was taken into custody and processed under suspicion of impaired driving, according to police.

