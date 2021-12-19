Montoursville, Pa. — State Police Troopers said it took less than ten seconds for an accuser to pick her perpetrator out of a photograph lineup.

According to an affidavit, the accuser said the man whose photo she picked committed an assault on her when she was five years old.

Argyle Kent Snyder, 64, of Montoursville, a licensed daycare operator, was charged with one count each of felony second-degree aggravated indecent assault and third-degree institutional sexual assault.

Sndyer, who was released on $35,000 unsecured bail, was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Trooper Jamesan Keeler said she met with the accuser, who told authorities Snyder had forced her to touch his penis. Snyder allegedly felt the juvenile’s genitals during the incident.

According to the accuser, the episode lasted for more than an hour after she was dropped off at Snyder’s daycare located near the 500 block of Little League Road in Limestone Township.

After being released on Dec. 8, Sndyer will remain free until he is scheduled to meet with Judge Jerry Lepley on Jan. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

