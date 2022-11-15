Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show.

Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties.

The two largest Libertarian candidates running in Pennsylvania were Erik Gerhardt for U.S. Senate and Matt Hackenburg for Governor. Both candidates ran as outsiders with “not a politician” or similar language used in their campaign taglines.

“This was a historic election for us,” said B.J. Hebenthal, Chair of the LPPA’s Election Committee. “I want to thank all our candidates and volunteers for the countless hours and hard work they put in. The Libertarian Party is staying on the ballot.”

Pennsylvania election law says that a political party must receive 2% of the largest vote in a statewide election and do so in at least 10 counties to receive official party status. The LPPA accomplished that in 42 of Pennsylvania’s sixty-seven counties.

Gerhardt and Hackenburg received 1.36% of the statewide vote and .96% respectively. Locally, they received 1.91% and 1.13% of the vote in Lycoming County, 1.56% and .95% in Clinton County, 1.69% and 1.02% in Tioga County, 1.69% and 1.09% in Potter County, 1.92% and 1.19% in Bradford County, 2.62% and 1.06% in Sullivan County, 2.09% and 1.51% in Columbia County, 1.97% and 1.35% in Montour County, 1.78% and 1.42% of the vote in Northumberland, 1.55% and 1.08% in Snyder County, 1.30% and 1.11% in Union County, and 1.35% and 1.05% in Centre County.

“Pennsylvania election law suppresses third parties by running taxpayer-funded primaries for only the Republicans and Democrats,” said Rob Cowburn, Chair of the LPPA. “We have 45,000 registered libertarians in this state and our top vote-getter this election will almost double that. Throughout the state we hear people’s frustration over the election status quo and the lack of good options in the ballot box. The Libertarian Party is growing and will build on this momentum to deliver more and better choices to the people of Pennsylvania.”

