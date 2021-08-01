Coudersport, Pa. - Local members of the Libertarian Party gathered at Mosch’s Tavern in on July 14th to organize and ratify their county party organization.

At the meeting, bylaws were edited, approved, and votes then taken. At the end of evening, the official Potter County Libertarian Party was organized with a Chair, Secretary, and Treasurer.

On Sat., July 17, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania approved the Potter County charter, making it an affiliate of the state party organization.

“We are looking forward to working with other like-minded organizations to bring the principles of Liberty into action," said newly elected Potter County Libertarian Party Chair Kate Crosby.

The newly formed organization is planning a family friendly event at Gary’s Putter Golf and Jiffy Pup Restaurant in Sweden Valley (Coudersport), at 6 p.m., on Aug. 23rd.

"There are a lot of Liberty minded people in Potter County. All are welcome to join us,” according to Liz Terwilliger, Libertarian Congressional candidate.

The next meeting of the Potter County Libertarian Party will be August 11th, for those interested to get involved or learn more