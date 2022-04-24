Harrisburg — PennDOT will spend $1.06 million to construct a roundabout behind Lewisburg's Evangelical Community Hospital, officials announced.

In addition to the roundabout, which will be located at the intersection of JPM Road and Hospital Drive, the project will widen and realign approaching roadways.

New sidewalks will be created and linked to existing sidewalks on JPM Road.

“We are thrilled to be awarded this PennDOT Multi-Modal Funding,” said David Hassenplug, chairman of the Kelly Township Board of Supervisors. “This project has been several years in development. I would like to thank the local legislative delegation for its support, as well as staff in the PennDOT District 3-0, the county planning department, and transportation staff from SEDA-COG who have participated in meetings on this project and have been supportive in our efforts.”

Funds for the project comes from PennDOT's Multimodal Transportation grants that will be distributed across 56 highway, bridge, transit, and bike/pedestrian projects in 28 counties.

The projects, which were announced on Thursday, were selected based on a review of applications, which were judged on criteria like safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.

Projects in the Northcentral region include:

Centre County:

Boggs Township – $350,000 for safety improvements to a curve along Curtin Hollow Road, including reducing the vertical elevation of the roadway at the curve, creating a smoother transition into and out of the curve, installing new road base and surface material, and installing shoulders and new guiderail.

SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority – $894,000 to replace two adjacent bridges spanning Moose Run in Milesburg Borough with a single structure that has the increased hydraulic capacity necessary to mitigate the significant flooding the borough currently experiences.

Snow Shoe Township – $234,380 to rehabilitate 3.8 miles of six rural township roads that carry vehicular, ATV, and UTV traffic.

Northumberland County:

County of Northumberland – $371,245 to replace an inactive county bridge located on Hill Road, Lewis Township, over Glade Run Creek.

Union County:

East Buffalo Township – $518,371 to upgrade the existing traffic signal and install pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of SR 0045 and SR 2007 and provide advance warning for adjacent Buffalo Valley Rail Trail mid-block crossing on SR 2007.

PennDOT anticipates accepting Multimodal Transportation Fund applications in fall 2022 for Fiscal Year 2023-24 funding. For more information about the program, visit www.penndot.pa.gov and click on Multimodal Program under the “Projects & Programs” button.

